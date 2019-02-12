Last few days to nominate for Thame Town Awards

If you know someone who deserves a Town Award, there is less than a week to make your nomination.

You have until Wednesday, February 20, to make your nomination, which can be done online at www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/town-awards or in person in the Town Hall. If you’re reading this, chances are you know someone who either works, lives, studies or contributes to life in Thame – if you think they are worthy of a Town Award, why not nominate them?

You don’t have to live in Thame to make a nomination, just make sure the person or group you are nominating meets the criteria. They could be a friend, a neighbour, a colleague, a volunteer, a committee member, a team, a shop assistant - the list goes on.

There are six categories in which you can make a nomination: Lifetime Achievement, Sporting Achievement, Creative Arts Achievement, Service with a Smile, Volunteer of the Year and – new for 2019 – Employer of the Year.

Details about these categories, terms and conditions, and more information about the awards scheme can be found at www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/town-awards