Landowners group appoints chairman for Oxfordshire

The Oxfordshire branch of the CLA, which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses, has elected a new chairman.

Richard Binning is a director at Savills and heads Savills rural team for central England, advising on the sale and purchase of rural property and estate management.

A chartered surveyor, Richard is based in Savills’ Oxford office and has worked for the firm since graduating from Harper Adams University.

Richard also farms in his own right in South Oxfordshire with beef and arable as well as farm diversification including offices, renewables and a music festival.

As Oxfordshire branch chairman, Richard will be representing almost 700 landowners, farmers and rural businesses in the county.

He has been on the CLA Oxfordshire committee since 2012 and is also a trustee of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

Richard said: “While there are overarching issues for the sector – namely Brexit and all that entails – at county level much of the focus remains on issues that are important to CLA members and their ongoing business – such as rural broadband, fly tipping and planning policy.”