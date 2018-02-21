Lady Diana’s bicycle fetches £9k at auction in Thame

A Raleigh Traveller bicycle ridden by Lady Diana Spencer fetched £9,200 at an auction in Thame.

It was among a number of lots up for sale at the first auction run by Farnon and Lake at the Masonic Hall on Saturday, February 17, and soared past its guide price of £1,500.

Thame auction

A 1967 AC Cobra went under the hammer just shy of £23,000 and will be going to its new home this week.

Lady Diana Spencer’s bicycle will have a new home at a private collection in Hertfordshire.

A spokeswoman for the auctioneers said: “It will be lovingly preserved for future generations and is now regarded as a family heirloom. The new owner said he has no interest or desire to sell the bicycle to cash in or make any form of profit from it. It was purchased solely for the preservation of a key moment in the life of Lady Diana Spencer, just prior to her becoming the Princess of Wales, and he is delighted to have played his part in preserving it for the future.”

The new owner explained that he owns a building dedicated to significant cultural memorabilia and that this building is where the bicycle will be stored and displayed for his personal enjoyment.

Demand surrounding the auction has led Farnon and Lake to add another date in the diary. Lots are now being taken for the sale on Saturday, April 14.

For details of all future auctions and to talk to the team about the private brokerage service available, visit www.farnonandlake.com, email on enquire@farnonandlake.com or call directly on 0207 415 7050.