Knitters from Thame have been busy with those needles for people in need

Caring knitters at a nursing home near Thame have been clicking the needles to help those in need.

Members of the Knitter Natter club at Chilton House have been busy producing blankets and squares for two good causes they decided to support.

Some of the staff and residents at the family owned nursing and convalescent home based in the village of Chilton decided that they wanted to give something back to people less fortunate than themselves.

They saw a Facebook appeal from St Thomas’ Hospital Neonatal unit asking for bonding squares, which are pairs of 5-inch by 5-inch knitted or crochet squares that are put with a poorly baby and the other square is with the parent, and then these are swapped over daily.

A spokeswoman for Chilton House said: “They are so crucial for premature babies or poorly newborns and parents who are separated at such a stressful time. Our residents felt compelled to help, with a keen member of the group aged 96, it felt fitting to help those just starting out their lives.

“The other charity they chose to support was Homeless Oxfordshire. Living at Chilton House which is a Grade 2 listed Georgian manor house, our residents knew that there are people less fortunate than them.

“The knitters, knitted and crotcheted blankets to send to the charity and we received a lovely letter of thanks from those who will benefit from the blankets. It seemed particularly fitting for us to help provide the blankets whilst the weather has been so cold.

“They also knitted lots of blankets for Oxford Homeless Pathways – wanting to make a difference for those less fortunate than they are.”