Keep warm and take free advice on managing energy bills

Residents in southern Oxfordshire concerned about keeping warm and managing their energy bills are being encouraged to contact an advice service for help.

The Better Housing Better Health service, funded by South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse District Councils alongside the county’s other district councils and Oxfordshire County Council, helps people who are vulnerable to the effects of living in cold homes over the winter period.

The service offers free, impartial advice on staying warm and managing energy bills. Residents can find out if they qualify for a grant to install energy saving improvements to their homes or a free home energy visit to look at ways to save energy to bring their bills down.

The service is run by the Affordable Warmth Network, which all local councils are part of. It offers direct referrals to a growing network of support organisations, including the fire service, falls prevention service and befriending and advice services, all of which aims to ease the pressure on other health services during the winter months.

Cllr John Cotton, leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “With increasing energy costs, it is a worrying time for some and I would encourage anyone concerned to make the most of the service. Pick up the phone or visit the website today and find out about the help and support you, or someone you know, can receive immediately.”

Cllr Matthew Barber, leader of Vale of White Horse District Council, said: “Cold weather and homes can directly affect people’s health and we are proud to help fund this advice service which widens the support we already provide for our residents who are in most need.”

If you or someone you know is struggling to keep warm and well this winter call the free BHBH hotline on 0800 107 0044 or visit the website www.bhbh.org.uk