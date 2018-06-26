International star Jonathan Veira to perform in Long Crendon

The talented and versatile international singer Jonathan Veira is coming to Long Crendon

The ‘Jonathan Veira and Sons: Songs and Tales!’ show is being held at the Baptist Church on Saturday, July 7.

A spokeswoman for the event said: “Jonathan is essentially a musical chameleon - performing songs of great diversity to an incredibly high standard – which quite possibly makes him unique in the world of entertainment.

“From Billy Joel to Mozart and everything in between – nothing seems too hard for him. Ballads, blues, rock ’n’ roll, jazz and even opera – everything sounds completely authentic and exhilarating.

“Jonathan Veira’s show is distinctive because you get so much more than just ‘the voice’. He is a superb comic raconteur, whose anecdotal storytelling has people of all generations laughing helplessly.

“A naturally funny man, Jonathan’s infectious humour draws you in to his joyful presence – before long he feels like a good friend.

“His stunning show also features his three highly talented sons as his band. You will hear popular songs, classics and so much more. He chats about his life and faith in a totally natural and honest way. It is an evening you will remember for a long, long time.”

Recently praised in The Independent for his brilliant performance – ‘larger than life and utterly credible’, and by The Arts Desk for being ‘a comic (bass) baritone now in his vintage prime’, international singer Jonathan Veira is no stranger to venues that hold thousands of people, but he is changing his habits.

Instead of appearing on stage singing - to great acclaim - to thousands, he is now performing his show in far more intimate settings.

Jonathan said: “I’m energised by doing these shows because of the closeness and interaction with the audience. It’s wonderful to be able to incorporate the wide variety of music that I love to perform. I love having the freedom to tell the stories of my life and faith in an open, honest – and mostly funny – way. I believe that all this together makes my show unique. And with my talented sons playing beside me, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Doors open at 7pm with drinks available, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Book tickets, priced £10, £5 for under 18s, from the church office on 01844 201335 or admin@lcbc.org.uk

Visit www.jonathanveira.com