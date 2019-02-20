Industry awards for audiology company in Thame

An audiologists in Thame is celebrating winning two industry awards.

Aston Hearing has won the Best Family Hearing Care Consultancy Award for the Home Counties and Hearing Technology Supplier of the Year in Corporate Vision Magazine’s annual UK Excellence Awards.

Duncan Collet-Fenson, audiologist and managing director of Aston Hearing, said: “We are delighted to have won this award, particularly because this year marks our 30th year as audiologists for our region, and we continue to raise the profile of hearing and how important it is to protect it.”

CV Magazine’s prestigious UK Excellence Awards seeks to acknowledge the very best from across the UK’s vibrant business market, who are especially deserving of credit.

Laura Hunter, awards co-ordinator, said: “It is with great pride that we showcase this year’s winners and congratulate them on their success. I will be watching your future endeavours with great interest.”

Visit www.astonhearing.co.uk