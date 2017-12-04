IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Aylesbury Vale and beyond

The following people from Aylesbury Vale and beyond have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county.

Wycome Magistrates Court

November, 22:

Cameron Bannister, 21, Clerk Street, Aylesbury, Possession of a controlled drug of Class B, cannabis/ cannabis resin - pleaded guilty; fined £101, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service. Cannabis will be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed.

Lee Pizzey, 25, No Fixed Abode, assault on a person occasioning actual bodily harm, pleaded not guilty - found guilty; committed to prison for 26 weeks, restraining order made in relation to the victim, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115.

November 21:

David Gunnersen, 59, Nightingale Close, Hazelmere, application to revoke community order imposed as punishment for offence of assault by beating - application made due to defendant’s disability and granted by court, fined £7,000, community order revoked.

Guiseppina Rossetti, 36, Morlands House, Friarage Road, Aylesbury, Assault by beating (count one), assault by beating (count two), assault by beating (count three), pleaded guilty to all counts - for count one fined £120, ordered to pay compensation of £50, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £30, ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. For count two fined £120, ordered to pay compensation of £50, for count three fined £120, ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Natasha Scott, 45, Lowndes Way, Winslow, 1. Drove motor vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug (benzoylecgonine) which exceeded the specified limit, plea guilty, committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £140, ordered to pay £85 costs to Crown Prosecution Service.

2. Drove motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit (cocaine), pleded guilty, committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months.

3. Possession of a controlled drug - Class A cocaine, indicated plea of guilty, committed to priosn for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months.

4.Possessed Class B cannabis, pleaded guilty, committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months.

5.Posessed Class A heroin, pleaded guilty, committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months.

6. Drove motor vehicle while under the influence of cocaine, pleaded guilty, committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, driving record endorsed.

Keith Francis Mulcahy, 54, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, drove under the influence of alcohol, pleaded guilty, fined £200, ordered to pay costs of £120.

November 20:

Lucy Catherine Summerfield-Cartwright, 40, Bertie Place, Oxford, On November 4 2017 at Aylesbury used threatning or abusive words or bahviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassement, alram or distress, pleaded guilty, fined £80, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £30, ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Philip Buckley, 28, No Fixed Abode, assault by beating on November 17 in Prestwood, pleaded guilty, fined £200, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £30.