Humorous speaking at Thame Town Hall is a contest for all

There will be some humorous talking going on at the Thame Town Hall.

Thame Speakers Club will be in action when members and non-members take part at their ‘Humorous Speech Contest’ on Wednesday, September 26.

The Speakers Club welcomes visitors to attend the contest even if you don’t want to speak, but just listen.

A free welcome glass of wine will await you on arrival at the event that kicks off at 7.30pm with an informal networking session - a great chance to meet new faces from the local area.

The speaking will begin at 8pm and continue until 9.30pm.

A club spokesman said: “An entertaining evening is guaranteed, and with speakers of all levels competing, it’s a great chance to gain insight into how you can develop your own public speaking skills, no matter how competent you feel.”

Wellbeing expert George Anderson, who since joining Toastmasters in 2007 has developed a career in public speaking, said: “Toastmasters has helped me build my confidence in public speaking, as well as teaching me how to become a more effective communicator. At the open evening I’ll be sharing some of my experiences as a professional speaker, as well as some of my top tips for improving your presentation skills.”

The club’s following meeting will be held at the new venue of the Thame Barns Centre, where the club have moved to from the Cross Keys Pub. More details at http://www.thamespeakers.co.uk

Guests will always be admitted free and not expected to speak. Parking available on site.

Contact club president Dom Stanway-Williams on 07908 111 959 or domstanway@gmail.com if you have any questions.