Hi-tech cameras help pupils and teachers in the classroom at Thame school

A school in Thame is leading the way in classroom technology, thanks to a generous donation.

Pupils and teachers at John Hampden Primary School are enjoying new technology in the form of new Hue HD cameras, following a donation from the local division of housebuilders, Bellway Thames Valley.

The latest beneficiary of Bellway’s community work, teachers at the school will use the new equipment to enhance lessons with specialist software, benefiting teachers and pupils alike, whatever the subject.

Similar to webcams, each camera features a microphone and a flexible ‘stem’ acting as the camera’s tripod. This allows teachers to adopt less linear teaching styles in favour of more versatile methods, appealing to children who prefer visualising and illustrating their knowledge, skills and concepts.

Head teacher Paul Hanky said: “We are thrilled to have received Bellway’s donation to John Hampden. These cameras will be a real asset to the classroom, and will help pupils engage and work more proactively and collaboratively amongst themselves and also with their teachers. By donating 14 cameras, Bellway have really helped to modernise our classrooms and improve lessons across the entire school, every day.”

Situated within a short distance of John Hampden Primary School, Bellway has two developments, at Oak Hill Park and Hampden Gardens.

Steve Garton, sales director at Bellway Thames Valley added: “We are delighted to have sponsored John Hampden Primary School in our donation of 14 Hue HD Cameras. Having grown from a small, family business to one of the UK’s most successful housing developers over the past 70 years, we have not lost sight of what is most important to us. Engaging and supporting the local community remains a top priority for Bellway, as it is these communities we wish to positively contribute to by building new homes for families living within the area.”

