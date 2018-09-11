Henley MP is in the pink for cancer campaign

Thame’s MP was truly in the pink at the launch of a cancer campaign.

John Howell, MP for the Henley constituency, added a splash of pink to his usual attire to support Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink fundraiser which will take place on Friday, October 19 to raise money for vital breast cancer research.

John was joined by over 200 other parliamentarians in Westminster, all encouraging people across the UK to take part on wear it pink day and raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

John is calling for his constituents to join him, as well as thousands of others across the UK to sign up and take part in wear it pink which takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to date has raised over £31 million towards Breast Cancer Now’s important work.

Anyone can take part in wear it pink, whether at work, school or in your community. All you need to do is wear something pink, or hold a pink themed event, and donate to Breast Cancer Now. With every penny raised, fundraisers across the UK will be helping the charity achieve its aim that, if we all act now, by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live, and live well.

John said: “Breast cancer is still the most common form of cancer in the UK. Each year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease. That’s why I’m so passionate about encouraging everyone in the constituency to take part in wear it pink day on Friday, October 19.

“Wear it pink is a great way to come together with friends and family to have fun whilst raising money for Breast Cancer Now’s vital research. As you can see from my photograph, all it takes is an additional splash of pink to your normal outfit!

“Breast cancer affects so many people in this constituency, so I hope that everybody here will get involved this October and support this very important cause.”

Joining the politicians at Westminster was Donna Fraser, four-time Olympian for Great Britain and Breast Cancer Now Ambassador. Donna, 45, retired from participating in professional athletics after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, aged just 36.

Donna, who is now equality, diversity and engagement lead at UK Athletics, said: “I’m delighted to be supporting wear it pink this year – it is a fun and fabulous fundraising event which brings families, friends and work colleagues together to help fund research into this devastating disease.

“Breast cancer awareness and raising funds for research is hugely important to me - there are too many women being diagnosed with breast cancer, and sadly too many women still lose their lives each year. This cause is very close to my heart, and as someone who has personally been through breast cancer, I know just how important it is to raise money for research, to help reach a day where nobody dies from breast cancer. For me, that day can’t come soon enough.”

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are really grateful for the enthusiasm and support shown by the MPs at Westminster. Everyone looked fabulous in their pink accessories and showed just how easy it is to add a touch of pink to your everyday outfit.

“We hope that by wearing pink, John will encourage his constituents to get involved and fundraise in their homes, schools or workplaces, and help us to continue to fund world-class research into this devastating disease.

“Wear it pink is a fantastic opportunity for communities across the UK to come together, have fun and show their support to this very important cause. By simply wearing something pink and donating what you can, you are helping raise much-needed funds to stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love. Together we can take one step forward to help reach our goal that, by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live, and live well.”

To take part in wear it pink this October, visit wearitpink.org/2018MP for further details, fundraising ideas and how to register for your free fundraising pack.