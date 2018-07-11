HEATWAVE: Businesses sign up to help Thames Water preserve supplies

Businesses in Aylesbury including The Broad Leys Pub, The Lost Sock Laundrette and Stoke Mandeville Stadium have signed up to help Thames Water save supplies, after the company issued an urgent warning to consumers over the weekend.

The supplier says that engineers have visited dozens of companies over the past two weeks to fix internal leaks for free and offer a 'wide range of water efficiency tips and advice, with demand now gradually reducing from record levels'.

They claims that the drive has saved saved tens of thousands of litres, including leaky loos fixed at the Aylesbury Holiday Inn, several old pipes and showers disconnected at the famous Stoke Mandeville sports complex and untreated water delivered in tankers to Wyevale garden centres for plants.

Thames Water has also appealed to customers via text messages, the local media and advertising – explaining there is currently not enough water to go round for sprinklers and hosepipes. They say that the problem still exists even though the firm has increased production in the local network by 25 per cent.

Andrew Tucker, water efficiency manager at Thames Water, said: “This is a team effort and together we’re making a real difference. Businesses have a huge part to play by reducing the amount they’re using, in every way possible, and these visits have been crucial to helping us meet record demand.

“We’re doing all we can to keep the taps flowing for everybody, but the situation is still tight. We all need to keep going as there will continue to be a risk to water supplies in the area for as long as this heatwave continues. Thanks for your efforts so far, and please keep it up – as every drop counts!”

Sunith Bose, hotel manager at Holiday Inn Aylesbury, said: “We’re a responsible business so when the Thames Water engineers offered to carry out repairs on some leaky loos and dripping taps, we jumped at the chance. It’s been really worthwhile. We’re the sixth biggest water user in the area so it’s great to know we’re saving water that other people in the community can use.”

Helen Wood, owner of the Broad Leys pub in Aylesbury, said: “The visit was brilliant. The engineers were really good, they fixed some leaking taps and loos, and nothing was too much trouble for them. It’s great to know we’re saving water.”

Peter Marks, owner of the Lost Sock Launderette, which had a leaky loo and dripping tap, added: “I would recommend the visits 100 per cent. The guys were so helpful, and now we’re saving hundreds of litres of water every day. I’ve already told some of the other businesses to book visits in – it’s really worth it and means there’s more water for people to use.”