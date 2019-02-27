Health campus proposals for Thame can be viewed at public exhibition

Residents around Thame are being invited to view plans for new health facilities in the town.

Proposals for a health campus at the Kingsey Road roundabout will go on display next week in Thame.

Hallam Land Management and Montpelier Estates invite residents to meet them at a public exhibition on Wednesday, March 6, at Thame Town Hall, from 4pm to 8pm, to view their plans for the new campu.

Hallam Land Management is working jointly on these proposals - on a site at the Howland Road / Kingsey Road roundabout, to the east of Thame - with Montpelier Estates, who specialise in the design and development of healthcare facilities.

The health campus would comprise:

A health centre, accommodating GPs from The Rycote Practice and Unity Health doctors’ practices and offering additional medical services to those currently available.

A care home.

Assisted living units for residents requiring continuing care services in an independent living setting.

Hallam Land Management and Montpelier Estates say they look forward to engaging with residents and hearing community feedback on the plans before carefully considering the responses and deciding how best to take the proposals forward.

Ben Meynell, of Hallam Land Management, said: “Hallam is delighted to be helping to bring forward new healthcare facilities for Thame. We have been in discussions with stakeholders and the town’s existing GP practices for over two years regarding an ‘all in one’ health campus in this location, and we look forward to discussing our health campus plan with residents at the exhibition.”

John Horsman, of Montpelier Estates, said: “We are excited to be involved with this project to bring first-class healthcare facilities to Thame. Hosting all these facilities on one health campus brings significant benefits including greater and improved access for residents and an improved patient experience.

“We are very pleased to have the support of the town’s existing GPs practices in bringing these health campus proposals forward.”

Cllr Nigel Champken Woods, South Oxfordshire District Council member for Thame ward and a member of Thame Town Council, said: “The Thame Neighbourhood Plan, as well as recommending the delivery of 775 new homes, also identifies the need for improvements in infrastructure (including healthcare provision) to support the town as a whole. Subject to due planning processes, this initiative from Hallam Land Management and Montpelier Estates looks like it could provide part of that much-needed additional infrastructure.”