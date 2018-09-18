Hark back to classic era of music with Andante performing in Thame

Songs from a classic era can be enjoyed at a concert in Thame with two musicians performing with 16 instruments.

Andante Live present Blowin’ In The Wind on Friday, October 5 at 7.45pm at the Players Theatre.

Andante will take you back to the era of peace, protest and love with uniquely arranged classic songs such as ‘Mr Tambourine Man’, ‘Imagine’, ‘The Night They Drove Ol’ Dixie Down’, ‘Big Yellow Taxi’, ‘The Sound of Silence’, ‘All you need is Love’ and many more.

Andante combine the vocal harmonies of Vee Sweeney and Mark Rowson, 16 instruments between them and outstanding musicianship.

They perform an uplifting and inspiring show to give a fabulous evening of unforgettable music.

When Dylan, Baez and friends sang their songs of peace, protest and love, ‘times certainly were a-changin’, and Andante will take you back to that classic era.

Tickets are £12 available online from www.thameplayers.co.uk or Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame, call 01844 217228.