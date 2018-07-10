Haddenham Summerfest basks in the sunshine and the glory for England

More than 3,300 people enjoyed the Haddenham Summerfest in the blistering sunshine - and most managed to watch England win in the World Cup quarter final.

The committee of the annual Summerfest organised a large outdoor screen for those wanting to watch the football as part of attending the festival.

Haddenham Summerfest barbecue

During the football around 2,000 people watched the screen and celebrated wildly when England scored. At the end renditions of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ could be heard as they all headed back to the bars to toast the victory.

There was the usual line up of local musicians along with a large array of food stalls and drinks. There was a gin bar this year for the first time with a selection of flavoured gins, along with 140 barrels of ale, 40 barrels of cider, 40 barrels of lager plus Pimms and wine.

A festival spokesman said: “It was a great day out enjoyed by families and groups of friends alike, all in an atmosphere of joviality and good humour whilst helping us raise money to support local good causes and organisations.

“Thanks to all who came on the day either as revellers, performers or food dispensers and especially to those who helped before, during and after.”

Haddenham Summerfest

Next year’s event is on July 6 and Winterfest is held on December 8.