Haddenham man hit with bill approaching £2,000 after using 'unauthorised waste carrier'

A Haddenham man has been hit with a bill of £1,568 after using an illegal waste carrier to dispose of household rubbish.

David Newson, 41, of Churchway, was found guilty of 'failing in his household duty of care to properly dispose of waste' by magistrates.

In February, three sacks of household waste were found dumped off North Lee Lane, Terrick.

Investigators examined the waste and found evidence within it that it came from Mr Newson's property.

In March, during an interview Mr Newson explained that he had found a 'man with a van' online and arranged collection of the waste from his house for a payment of £25.

He admitted that he made no checks as to whether the man was registered as an authorised waste carrier.

Mr Newson's failure to check the waste carrier's credentials meant he failed in his duty of care under the law.

Magistrates fined Mr Newson £496, and ordered him to pay clean-up and prosecution costs of £1,023.56. A victim surcharge of £49 was also levied – making a total to pay of £1,568.56.

Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for environment and leisure Paul Irwin said: "The reason we've recently launched the S.C.R.A.P. fly-tipping campaign in Bucks is to get householders such as this to avoid rogue operators when they need to dispose of waste.

"Illegal carriers are a major source of fly tipping, and we'd like to remind people that if they fail to ensure that the person taking their waste away is licensed to do so, they are breaking the law.

"If their waste is then fly-tipped, they could end up with a criminal record."

Bucks County Council are urging residents to avoid falling victim to illegal waste carriers and to check their credentials before using them.

To check a waste carrier's credentials visit https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers