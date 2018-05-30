Haddenham Football Club invites new players to training session

An open training session is being held in Haddenham to find more footballers for their youth teams.

Haddenham Youth FC U12 (year 7) had a very successful season last year, winning three end of season tournaments.

Haddenham FC

They followed it up in 2017/2018 by winning the Red League (1st Division) and came runners up in Yellow league (4th Division).

The successes were achieved with a small squad of only 21 players. This exceptional team are looking to add more players to their squad for next season as the teams move from 9 aside to 11 aside, so Haddenham Youth FC can continue to run two teams in the Wycombe and South Bucks Minor Football League at U13 level.

The club is holding an open training session on Saturday, 2nd June at 9.30am to 11am at Haddenham Junior School main playing fields, on Woodways, and invite all players who are interested in joining either team to register their interest with club manager Paul Moore.

Email him at paul_g_moore@yahoo.co.uk or call 07789877649, or just turn up on the day.

Paul said: “The club have four experienced coaches who have been training the players since they were five years old and are passionate about keeping both teams running. If you are considering changing clubs or want to play more football then please register your interest now.”