Haddenham cyclist braves wind and rain for fundraiser in wife’s memory

A Haddenham cyclist has raised more than £2,400 for a cancer charity in memory of his wife.

Neil Dury has been raising funds each year in memory of his late wife Jenny, who died five years ago from cancer.

His latest challenge was his third London-Surrey Hills 100-mile Olympic course ride, which climbed 1,427m.

Unfortunately the ride took place on Sunday, July 29 on the one cold, wet, windy day of the hot summer.

More than 26,000 cyclists endured hours of strong gusty winds and at times torrential rain.

Neil completed the ride, but took 6 hours 59 minutes, including 29 minutes of ‘pit-stops’ - nearly an hour longer than his six hour target .

He said: “It was one of the most miserable rides of my life, but the fantastic support from family and friends has been the reward.

“I am thrilled that my own efforts have raised more than £2,400 for Target Ovarian Cancer and I want to thank everybody who has contributed so generously.”

Any donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/neil-dury4