Grand open day for sporting academy in Thame

An exciting new sports facility has been officially opened in Thame, designed to help more youngsters enjoy cricket.

More than 150 children attended the opening of the MP Academy Sports Field on Sunday, May 13, with special games laid on during the successful event.

Thame mayor Ann Midwinter opens the new cricket nets.

The brand new cricket nets were opened by Mayor of Thame, Cllr Ann Midwinter, and the MP Academy Sports Field was opened by Henley MP John Howell, Joe Middleton from Lightfoots Solicitors, and Jeannette Matelot, the chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council.

Former pro cricketer Manoj Parmar, director of MP Sports of Thame who has led the project, said: “It was a great day with some fantastic weather and it was great to see so many kids finally playing in our new ground.

“We played parents vs kids sky high competition and had many other skill stations and games.”

MP Academy will be managed by Manoj, an experienced ECB Level III coach, MCC member and former first class cricketer from Saurashtra in India. For 33 years Manoj has worked tirelessly to offer a high quality coaching and competition programme in and around Thame.

The MP Academy Sports Field is located on Kingsey Road, Thame, across the road from the Kingsey road allotments. More details about sporting events planned can be found on their website at http://mpsportscricketacademy.co.uk