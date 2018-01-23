Graduate from Thame sets out to change attitudes to vegan food

A graduate from Thame is on a mission to change perceptions of vegan food by writing a cookbook.

Sarah Hrycyk, 21, of Maple Road, graduated from Buckinghamshire New University in High Wycombe last year and says her eBook, All Vegan, is perfect for anyone looking for tasty recipes and taking part in the charity-organised Veganuary.

The former pupil of Lord Williams’s School said: “I wrote this eBook for a number of reasons.

“Firstly, when I transitioned to a vegan lifestyle I struggled to find comforting, easy, store-cupboard-ingredient vegan recipes that I would like and my family would too.

“Secondly I believe there is somewhat of a misconstrued perception around veganism - that we only eat grass, rice and beans and that it’s an exclusive ‘club’.

“I want to share with the world how vegan cooking is yummy, flavoursome and easy, whilst getting all of your daily and vital nutrients and satisfying non-vegans.

“I want to show that the vegan lifestyle is not an exclusive club and that anyone can enjoy scrumptious vegan food.”

The recipes include lasagna, pasta carbonara, one-pan veggie fajita pasta, shepherd’s pie, tikka masala curry, paella, mushroom, chestnut and red wine pie, Oreo brownies, chocolate cake and gooey chocolate chip cookies.

It’s been a busy time for Sarah as she and fellow university graduate Katie Pink also own their own digital marketing consultancy, KAS Digital Insights, specialising in content marketing, social media marketing and SEO, based in Thame and Milton Keynes.

Sarah added: “Things are going extremely well. We actually set up the business while still at university and since running it full-time from early September the business has snowballed and we now have six new clients on board.

“If you had told me at the start of university that by the end of my degree I would become a CEO of a business and a vegan cookbook author I would have laughed.

“No way would I have the confidence or the right skillset to do that. The experiences gained throughout my business degree has given me a strong foundation of knowledge and skills and the people that I have had the privilege of making connections with have all contributed to me being able to go out and do what I want to do and to make successes from these initiatives. I’m excited to see what else I’m capable of.”

For more information of Sarah’s All Vegan eBook, and to buy a copy, visit http://amzn.to/2CPHsPi.