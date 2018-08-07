Grab your tickets for Thame’s first outdoor cinema event

The first outdoor cinema event for Thame is just a week away and tickets are still available.

Organised by Thame couple Tilly Rand-Bell and Harry King, both 22, there will be showings of Slumdog Millionaire on Friday, August 17, Grease on Saturday, August 18, and Back to the Future on Sunday, August 19. Doors will open at 6.30pm and the films start at 8.30pm.

Harry said: “With one of the hottest summers in recent years treating us to many glorious evenings, the heatwave is set to continue through the last part of August.

And what better way to enjoy the warm evenings than with a drink in hand watching a timeless classic on the big screen.

“In just one week, Elms Park will be home to Thame’s first outdoor cinema event with three consecutive evenings of film.

“There will be local musicians, hot food, a bar, and vintage ice cream, and the evenings promise to be a spectacular treat to enjoy with family and friends.”

The cinema event is supporting the Red Kite Family Centre and Lord Williams’s Young Carers, as well as local businesses where possible.

Tickets at £15 are available online and at the door. To avoid disappointment you can purchase tickets in advance at www.onboardcinema.co.uk

Tilly and Harry were inspired to organised the event in Thame while enjoying an outdoor cinema screening at Oxford Castle last year, and decided to host something closer to home.