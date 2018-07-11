Golfers celebrate 25th anniversary at championship course near Thame

A special anniversary is being celebrated at a championship golf course near Thame.

The Oxfordshire Golf, Hotel and Spa at Milton Common is marking 25 years since it officially opened, on July 3, 1993, with some special events and offers for players.

A Japanese cuisine evening is being held today, Friday, July 13, hosted by their very own Japanese chef Toshi Ebihara, who has been with The Oxfordshire for 24 years, and this is open to the public.

There are two golfing related offers - the first is on Monday, July 16, where members can take up to three guests free of charge and receive complimentary food throughout the day. The second, on July 25, enables golfers to play at the discounted rate of £25, regardless of tee time.

Originally owned by the Nitto Kogyo group based in Japan, the clubhouse at The Oxfordshire was designed and built in 1992, combining both Japanese and British ideas, by renowned golf course architect Rees Jones.

Jones included four lakes, 135 bunkers and blended the natural countryside into his inland links design.

The course is perfect for spectator golf and between 1996-1999 The Benson and Hedges Open - an official European Tour event - was held with winners including Ames, Langer, Clarke and Montgomery respectively.

Laura Davies won the 1996 Ladies English Open and other notable competitors of tournament golf during the late nineties included Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood and Ian Woosnam.

In 2002 The Oxfordshire was purchased by Leaderboard Golf, a corporation founded by Paul Gibbons in 1998 and is now one of three golf courses owned by the corporation.

Mr Gibbons joined an exclusive members’ event on July 1 where 66 people competed and enjoyed afternoon tea, which was enjoyed by all.

Leaderboard Golf has invested hugely in The Oxfordshire and opened a luxury hotel and spa and a new restaurant, and now employs more than 100 staff.

https://www.theoxfordshire.com