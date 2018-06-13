Get set for sporting fun at free event in Thame High Street

The community around is invited to try a new activity as the town gears up for this year’s ‘Sports in the Street’.

The free event will take place in the High Street on Friday, June 29, from 6pm to 9pm and all are welcome to join the fun, hosted by MP Sports.

Last year’s event was met with great success thanks to the hundreds of adults and children who attended, along with lots of interest and new members for all the clubs involved.

This year clubs will give live demonstrations, activities and information for people interested in taking up a new sport.

Children taking part will receive certificates and a free gift to encourage playing sports. The evening is also going to feature a live steel band.

MP Academy is managed by Manoj Parmar, an experienced ECB Level III coach, MCC member and former first class cricketer from India.

Manoj’s initiative started with a street cricket party in 2016 - ‘90 Not Out’ - to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday, before expanding to all different kinds of sports in the local community the following year.

The event has now attracted over 15 participating clubs, ensuring there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

There is also an opportunity for promotion of local businesses who can sponsor the event.

For more information email sportinthestreetthame@gmail.com, call Manoj Parmar on 01844 212226, or visit http://mpsportscricketacademy.co.uk/