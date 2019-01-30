Games day in Thame to help children’s hospice

A mega board game event is being held at John Hampden School in Thame in aid of children’s hospice Helen House.

The event on Sunday, February 3, will run from 2pm to 6pm and for £10 per family or £4 per person, attendees can choose from hundreds of games, guided by friendly game gurus, while enjoying refreshments, cakes and sandwiches. The event is being hosted by Cornerstone Church and will feature a raffle, supported by local businesses including Thirsty Meeples games cafe and Wally’s toy shop.

Organisers Max Davie and Sally Hobson are both paediatricians and have a particular reason to support the work of Helen House. They said: “It provides a vital service to children and their families at the hardest time of all, the last days. We know from our work how incredibly important these services are for families and yet how threatened they are in the current climate. We would really like to urge people to come and support the event, but also consider donating to Helen House.”

The board game event, now in its fourth year, has raised thousands for local child-focused charities.

Contact Max Davie on 07899 994 826 or email maxdavie@gmail.com or John Bancroft on 07967 388 308 or email john.bancroft@incognate.com