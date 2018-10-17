GALLERY: These buildings have been nominated in the Aylesbury Vale Design Awards 2018!

The public vote for the Aylesbury Vale Design Awards has opened.

Nine buildings have been nominated with the public invited to choose their favourite project for the People’s Choice award.

Organised by AVDC, the award celebrates the redevelopment of existing sites and the restoration of and/or extensions to buildings across the Vale.

The nine projects which have been shortlisted for the 2018 award are:

> 43 High Street, Long Crendon (extension to Grade II Listed dwelling)

> Beachborough School, Westbury (extension to DT suite at school)

> Bierton Place, Aylesbury (redevelopment of former hospital site for up to 60 dwellings including conversion of the Tindal building)

> Brenda’s Way, Aylesbury (redevelopment of former garage site to form 14 new dwellings and associated parking)

> Chearsley Village Hall (replacement building)

> Dinton Castle, Dinton (restoration of the former castle to form a single dwelling)

> Foxhill Barn, Kingsey (Dutch Barn conversion to single dwelling)

> Varden House, Stewkley (extension and alterations to single dwelling)

> Winterton House, Wendover (restoration of Grade II Listed building to form 5 retirement units)

You can view a photo of all the buildings in the gallery above.

For more information on each of these shortlisted projects, including before photos visit www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/designawards

Voting for the People’s Choice award will remain open until the end of the month.

Each of the projects will be judged by an expert panel against six criteria:

> Quality of design/construction

> Fitness for purpose

> Sustainability

> Accessibility

> Attractiveness

> Innovation

The winning projects will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday November 29.

Councillor Peter Strachan, district council cabinet member for planning and enforcement said: “We’re delighted to invite our residents to recognise their favourite project from our shortlist, which each demonstrate excellence.

“These awards are designed to celebrate projects which complement our environment and heritage and raise the standard of design across the Vale.”