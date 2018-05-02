Fun run at Thame school nets at least £4k

Hay bales and coloured paint kept fun runners on their toes at Lord Williams’s Upper School.

The rain held off as 250 runners of all ages and abilities took part in a 5k fun run during the afternoon on Saturday, April 28, raising a predicted amount of over £4,000 for the school with sponsorship still to come in.

First runner across the line - Ed Hayes. qg5lXiptriXMSNvK3Wxj

Participants clambered over hay bales, under cargo nets, negotiated tyres and coloured paint – while keeping an eye out for an ‘on the run’ panda, monkey and spotted deer!

After a 10-minute warm-up to get runners ready for the 2.5k or 5k challenge led by Ali Galbraith of Peak Fitness Bootcamp, the event saw pupils from across all the year groups taking part, along with entrants from Thame Runners, Stuart Barr Furniture and Thame Cricket Club.

The first runner to cross the line, Ed Hayes, did so in an impressive 21 minutes, 35 seconds, and competition was fierce as headteacher David Wybron took on his daughter, in a nail-biting finish!

David said: “We hoped last year we’d have a bigger and better fun run, and we’ve just had one. We’ve had a brilliant event, with colour and obstacles and more people than 2017 entering. Everyone’s had a great time. People have raised a lot of money for the school, so we’re all delighted.”

Lord Williams's fun run QsSto21PIjKSFT9dBjbl

He added: “Thank you to all those who have helped out, our volunteers, marshals, local businesses including Lucy Electric who sponsored our runner numbers, the Lord Williams’s School Parent Association (LWPA) and the school premises team. It’s just been a really fun day.”

For more information about Lord Williams’s School, visit http://www.lordwilliams.oxon.sch.uk/