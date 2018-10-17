French market is back in Thame

If you are looking for unique items, a gift for someone special, or to stock up your food cupboard, the French Market in Thame is the place to visit on Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27.

There will be a variety of stalls selling traditional French foods, including a large variety of cheeses, cooked meats, breads, pastries and crepes. Apart from food there will be retro art prints, classic French advertising, hand crafted gifts, fashion, accessories and music. The market will be located around the Town Hall and open 9am to 5pm.