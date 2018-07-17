Free music festival draws crowds to the big party in thame

The weather was beautiful for the big music party in Thame - and the crowds turned up in style.

Venues across the town were packed for the second Thame Town Music Festival which took place at the weekend, with more than 60 different bands and artists performing at the free event.

Dr Feelgood. Picture: SGG Images/Stephen Greenhough

The festival started on Friday evening with a sellout classical concert in St Mary’s Church, opened by the BBC’s Will Gompertz.

A songwriters competition was held on Friday evening in the Barns Centre, which was won by Alex Hedley.

Saturday saw the main stage appear in front of the Town Hall and the other six venues in pubs and clubs made ready to produce live music throughout the day.

All the venues were packed out throughout and, in the evening, the crowd in front of the main stage swelled to thousands to watch Dr Feelgood close the show with an incredible, dynamic and entertaining live show.

Songwriters competition winner Alex Hedley and judges. Picture: SGG Images/Stephen Greenhough

Festival director Johnnie Littler said: “On behalf of the organisers and the volunteer army that worked so long and hard to plan and deliver TTMF 18, I have to say that we are absolutely thrilled, delighted and a little bit proud of what was achieved.

“The people of Thame turned up to the party and enjoyed a spectacular day where live music was at the centre of events.

“The classical concert on Friday evening was a sellout, the songwriters competition at the Barns Centre was brilliant and the afternoon’s convention was very interesting.

“Even though Tom Robinson was delayed because of huge traffic problems, we gave him a platform on the main stage to air his opinions on the music industry - and he didn’t hold back!”

Will Gompertz introducing the classical concert. Picture: SGG Images/Stephen Greenhough

Johnnie added: “We should all be hugely grateful to all the performers, many of whom travelled long distances to play at the festival. The partnership between the performers giving of their talent, the organisers providing the infrastructure and planning, our sponsors supporting us with the means to provide that infrastructure and the crowds who turned up to experience the day meant, I believe, that we delivered on our mission statements - A Party With A Purpose, Supporting Musicians, Not for Profit, For The Love Of Music.

“Thame can be proud that it can plan, produce and deliver a free festival of live music that can then be enjoyed by many thousands of people, on such a fantastic day for the local community.”