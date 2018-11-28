Free food and plenty of fun at Christmas extravaganza in Long Crendon

There’s fun for all ages at a Christmas evening being held in Long Crendon.

Long Crendon Baptist Church are inviting the whole community to a Christmas Extravaganza on Friday, December 7, from 5pm to 8pm.

Pastor Mark Herbert said: “Our Christmas Extravaganza is a great opportunity for our local community to come together, get into the festive spirit and have some fun in the run-up to Christmas.”

The Christmas atmosphere begins outside the building where a series of wooden booths form a ‘Food Fest’. Here visitors will be offered mulled wine, hot dogs and burgers for free! Once inside, the festive atmosphere will continue with ‘cabaret-style’ live music and entertainment and have-a-go crafts in the main building.

The extravaganza also provides an opportunity for Christmas shopping with a wide range of home-made seasonal goodies on sale in the Christmas Food Hall.

The church has put on Christmas Craft Markets in the past, but this event will be different.

Juanita Hughes, one of the organisers, said: “We want this year’s event to focus a lot more on entertainment and we’re encouraging people to get involved in fun, games and crafts together. As well as the live music and entertainment, there will be ‘have-a-go’ craft sessions - one for adults and one for children - where we’ll provide materials and instruction to enable you to make your own Christmas gifts. There’s plenty to keep children entertained - there will be a Children’s treasure hunt, a snowballing game, a ‘Splat the Pud’ and other games to join in. And if that sounds exhausting, you’ll be able to enjoy a sit-down in our Christmas Café and sample some festive treats. There really will be something for everyone.”

Admission and all entertainment is free. The main purpose of the event is to invite the community in and have some Christmas fun together! However there will be suggested charges for purchasing items in the Food Hall and for the adult have-a-go-craft sessions.

Mark said: “We don’t want to make any money for ourselves. But it is great to be able to bless others this Christmas. We want to see our local primary school flourish and also through the charity Samaritan’s Purse, we want to help children in other countries around the world receive a gift this Christmas to show them how much God loves them. This is why we will give all proceeds to Long Crendon School and Samaritans Purse.”

More info from www.lcbc.org.uk/future-events.php