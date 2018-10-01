Former Thame mayor revisits twin town

A former Thame mayor was delighted to revisit Thame’s twin town this month, six years after he signed the twinning charter as mayor.

Sinaia, in Prahova county, Romania, has been twinned with Thame since 2012.

Nigel Champken-Woods, and his wife Alison were welcomed by Sinaia’s mayor, Vlad Oprea, who accepted a letter from current Mayor of Thame Ann Midwinter. Vlad passed his best wishes to Ann and all the people of Thame.

Nigel and Alison were taken by cable car to the top of the mountain, which has 16 ski slopes and outstanding views. They were taken to Peles Castle and the monastery by architect Dan Manea, who presented his book, Sinaia: Land of the Elites, during TAL Festival 2017.

On Saturday evening a reception was held, where Nigel found himself expected to give a speech at only a few minutes’ notice, after which the couple were presented to Prince Nicolae of Romania and his fiance, Alina.

Nigel said: “It turns out that Prince Nicolae knows Thame, as he went to school at Shiplake College, just outside Henley-on-Thames.

“We joked about the rivalry between the two towns, especially on the sports field.”

Nigel and Alison also visited visited Prince Charles’ home in Viscri, and on their last day they were taken to the Royal Meadow, high in the mountains above Sinaia and Peles Castle.

Find Thame-Sinaia Friendship Association at www. facebook.com/thamesinaia