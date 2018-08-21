Former Irish President to visit Thame Arts and Literature Festival

The latest name to be added to Thame’s autumn literary treat is a former President of Ireland.

Mary Robinson, the 7th President of Ireland and the first female to hold this office, is to visit the Thame Arts and Literature Festival (TAL).

A barrister by profession, Mrs Robinson held the presidential post from 1990 until 1997.

As a former UN High Commissioner on Human Rights and a passionate campaigner to prevent climate change, she will be interviewed about her latest book, Climate Justice.

A TAL spokeswoman said: “It’s a stirring manifesto on one of the most pressing humanitarian issues of our time and an urgent call to arms by one of the most important voices in the international fight against climate change.

“Mary Robinson shares inspiring stories and offers vital lessons for the path forward.”

Former US President Barack Obama said: “As an advocate for the hungry and the hunted, the forgotten and the ignored, Mary Robinson has not only shone a light on human suffering, but illuminated a better future for our world.”

Mary Robinson will be at The Spread Eagle in Thame on Sunday, October 21, at 3.30pm. This event is expected to sell out quickly.

A special event is also announced for TALKids.

James Carter, prize-winning poet, guitarist and educational writer, will be coming to Thame on the Saturday to entertain the little ones with his latest book of poems, Zim Zam Zoom, especially written for performance.

This promises to be a brilliant introduction to poetry for young children from an award-winning poet.

Tickets for Lucy Worsley have sold out online, but there will be more on sale at Thame Town Hall TAL Box Office when it opens on Saturday, September 1.

For details of the full programme, ticket availability and to book, visit talfestival.org