Food collection in Thame helps refugees living rough in France

A vast shipment of food has been sent from Thame to help refugees living rough in France.

Residents around Thame have donated 1,600 food items for refugees facing the winter months in Northern France.

A collection was held on October 20 in Greyhound Walk by the local organisation Bread and Roses for Refugees Thame. The items, including 548 tins of fish for much-needed protein, will be distributed direct to refugees in need by the partner organisation Oxfordshire Refugee Solidarity.

Group member Helen Flitton said: “We were amazed by the interest and generosity shown by the people of Thame. We were delighted to be able to send so many food parcels, and we have collected enough tea and coffee for around 10,000 hot drinks to keep people warm over the winter months.”

The organisation runs several events or collections a year and can be contacted on breadandroses@gmail.com or on Facebook