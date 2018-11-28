Follow That Star at Thame Chamber Choir’s Christmas concert

A Christmas star will bring seasonal joy to a concert in Thame.

In an exciting change to its usual format, well-known local actor Bruce Alexander is to compère Thame Chamber Choir’s evening Christmas concert, entitled ‘Follow that Star!’, in St Mary’s Church, Thame, on Saturday, December 15.

TV star Bruce will intersperse seasonal readings with the choir’s blend of old favourites and pieces with a modern twist, complemented by traditional refreshments - including mulled wine and mince pies - familiar carols to sing along with and a beautiful candlelit atmosphere.

The evening concert will be preceded by the very popular family matinée, specially intended for families with young children.

Both concerts also feature TCC2, Thame’s thriving Children’s Choir, veteran broadcasters on both BBC Television and Radio 3.

The concerts are at 4.30pm. and 7.30pm.

Tickets are matinee £8 in advance, or £10 on the door, evening £10 or £12 on the door, available from the Book House, 93 High Street, Thame. Children under 18 are admitted free. Refreshments served from 4pm.

www.thamechamberchoir.org