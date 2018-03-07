Folk singer leads workshop at Towersey

The Village Voices Towersey Community Choir are presenting a singing workshop.

It will be led by Janet Russell, a celebrated choir leader, folk singer and songwriter, who welcomes you to join her in singing songs in glorious harmony.

The workshop is on Saturday, March 10 at Towersey Memorial Hall, from 10.30am until 4.30pm, and you are invited to take a lunch to share. This workshop will be followed by a concert at 7.30pm where Janet will be joined by partner and singer/songwriter Jim Woodland.

Tickets are £25 for the workshop, £10 for the concert £10 or a combined ticket for £30.

Workshop tickets must be booked in advance via villagevoices.towersey@gmail.com or call 01844 352468.

Concert tickets are available in advance or can be bought on the night.