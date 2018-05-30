Flower festival and open gardens weekend in Chinnor

A flower festival and open gardens weekend is being held in Chinnor.

St Andrew’s Church holds its flower and crafts festival with afternoon cream teas on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3, from 1pm to 6pm.

The Church Flower Guild is hosting the festival with the theme of ‘What’s on TV?’ and will run alongside the Chinnor Open Gardens.

The event will showcase displays of local art and crafts alongside the gardens and in the church.

The church will be decorated with flowers depicting a very varied selection of television programmes from current to old time favourites, including children’s programmes.

There will be a produce stall selling jams and crafts, plus a plant stall – any donations towards the produce stall will be gratefully received. Cream teas will be sold on both afternoons.

A new feature for this year are tours of the bell tower on both days from 2pm to 4pm. For a small donation visitors can have a go at ringing the bells, have a look in the ringing chamber and hear a talk about the history of the bells and how the bells are rung. On Sunday at 2.30pm there will be a meditative walk led by the Rev Maggie Thorne.

Donations at the door will be gratefully received. The funds raised during the festival will go towards the maintenance of St Andrew’s Church, in particular the urgent repair of the stonework on the outside of the church building.