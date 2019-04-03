Fish and chip van based in Little Horwood named as one of the ten best in the country

A mobile fish and chip van based in Little Horwood has been named as one of the top ten in the UK.

Howe and Co's van 22, which serves South Buckinghamshire and parts of Oxfordshire, has been recognised following a search by leading trade publication Fry Magazine - which aims to find the best mobile vans in the country that are serving fish and chips.

Howe and Co's Van 22, which was recently named in the top ten in the country for mobile fish and chip vans

As part of the search, van owners/operators Jamie Bachman and Charlotte King had to impress a mystery diner who visited unannounced and marked the van on more than 40 aspects of their business from the quality of the food and customer service through to the van's cleanliness and value for money.

The mystery diner praised the quality of the fish and batter which achieved 100% in both categories while high praise was also given in the payment, staff and service section.

Comments from the mystery shopper included 'it was a lovely piece of fish', 'the fish was cooked beautifully' and 'the member of staff greeted us, which was lovely.'

Jamie Bachman, owner and operator of Howe and Co 22 said: “It is a great honour to have received this recognition from a such well known magazine in the industry.

"Both myself and Charlotte love our job and seeing so many regular customers each week.

"Our franchise has only been operating for two years.

"This award gives us an opportunity to see what we do well and also what we can improve for next year.”

Reece Head, who organises the competition for Fry Magazine said: “The eating out market is more competitive than ever.

"With street food really taking off, the rise of delivery and more outlets offering click and collect, mobile operators really have their work cut out to stand out from the crowd.

"These operators focus on serving a quality product that is consistent, accompanied by exceptional customer service in modern and clean vehicles and, because of this, they have a loyal following who stand waiting for their fish and chips week in, week out.

“We are proud of all the winners.

"They operate top of the range vehicles with state-of-the-art equipment, they are professional, they turn up when they say, where they say, and serve a product that is as good as any meal you would get from a fish and chip takeaway or restaurant.”

Howe and Co has been serving fish and chips since 1930 and visits more than 100 towns and villages that surround Little Horwood.