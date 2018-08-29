First Thursday Music returns to Thame with double bill of great talent

Thursday evening music treats are back in Thame after a summer of fabulous festivals around the region.

The First Thursday Music Club gets underway at The Stables, at the James Figg Pub on September 6, with two great acts and the popular open mic session.

Matt Edwards

After a break following the hugely successful Thame Town Music Festival, The First Thursday Music Club returns with a double bill of fantastic talent.

Following a busy summer where they played Truck Festival and Stivvy Fest, Alphabet Backwards, the Oxford based indie/electro pop band, are appearing.

Straight after them, the magnificent Matt Edwards, together with his All Star, band will be raising the volume with some down and dirty blues and blues/rock.

In addition, Alan Pettifer and Fergus Smith are already signed up to play.

The First Thursday Music Club still offers the opportunity for artists to play live in front of a warm and appreciative audience.

The club maintains the ‘open mic’ section of the evening where slots will always be available in the first hour on a first come, first served basis with player sign-up by 7.30pm.

The club has a full house PA system with keyboard, bass amp, guitar amp and jazz drum kit (bring breakables) all set up on stage and ready to go.

Another eclectic evening is guaranteed for music lovers and admission to the whole evening is free.