First concert of the year for Crendon Chamber Orchestra, at St Mary’s in Thame

Crendon Chamber Orchestra launches into a new season of music with a concert in Thame in early March.

This will be the orchestra’s first concert of the year and gives one member the opportunity to actually direct the orchestra.

Violinist Chris Nurse, who normally sits next to the leader, has directed many different types of ensemble over the years and on this occasion he will be conducting proceedings from the podium.

The concert is being performed at St Mary’s Church, Thame, on Saturday, March 2 at 7.30pm.

The programme has variety as always and begins with Mozart’s delightful Divertimento in F. Next is Benjamin Britten’s song cycle Les Illuminations which is written for high voice and strings. On this occasion Simon Walton, tenor, will be soloist.

In October 2018 the orchestra celebrated 21 years of music making at St Mary’s Church, Thame with a very special and satisfying concert and an almost sell-out audience of all ages.

A spokesman for the orchestra said: “Those who came to the last concert will recognise Simon as the orchestra director on that occasion, we are nothing if not versatile! A little known but very melodic Serenade by Russian composer Vasily Kallinikov is the penultimate work before ending with Dvorak’s tuneful Serenade, always a firm favourite.”

The orchestra’s second concert of 2019 will be on Saturday, May 18 and will include Grieg Holberg Suite, Bartok Divertimento, a Lullaby by Gershwin and probably the Charterhouse Suite by Vaughan Williams.

Tickets for all concerts are adults £13.50, students £5, under 14 free. They are available on the door or from Foregolf, Buttermarket, Thame. For more details call 07801 591730.