Finalists revealed in Thame music festival’s Songwriter’s Competition

Thame Town Music Festival have announced the 10 finalists of the 2018 Songwriter’s Competition who will be performing their entries live at the final on Friday, July 13, at The Barns Centre, Thame, at 7.30pm.

Festival director Johnnie Littler said: “We received over 50 entries with some fantastic quality songs covering a wide range of styles and subjects. It has been hard to whittle it down to 10 but the panel felt that this list showed what a breadth and quality of songwriting talent there is waiting to break through.

“The final is going to be a fantastic night showcasing this talent and all are welcome to come and watch and support the artists. I’m especially pleased that due to the incredibly generous sponsorship from Christopher Ward, the British watch company who passionately believe in supporting emerging talent and challenging established thinking, that the event is free entry to everyone.”

The winner will be given the opportunity to perform the song on the festival main stage on Saturday, July 14, be nominated for the Christopher Ward Challenger programme for financial and corporate support and the song will be professionally recorded and videoed for use by the artist. The winner will also receive promotion and support from the TTMF and its affiliates.

The finalists are: Alex Hedley, Possibility

Andy Robbins, All out at sea

Ben Corby, Fancy supermarkets

Bisola, Be yourself

Elisha Green, Empty nets

Francesca Luker, Eyes

Katey Brooks, Call out

Rhys Warriner, Half way to heaven

Simon Davies, Hear what I say

Zach Johnson, New Blockbuster