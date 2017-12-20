Festive cheer sent out to households

Boxes full of festive cheer were delivered to households around Thame, to help families enjoy some Christmas spirit.

Thanks to the generosity of many people living and shopping in Thame, more than 100 households in the area received a box of Christmas goodies to help them celebrate the festive season.

Community Christmas in a Box

Sharing Life Trust and the Red Kite Family Centre staff and volunteers joined forces to manage a collection point outside the Waitrose store in Thame on three separate days in the run-up to Christmas.

John Hulett, organiser of Community Christmas in a Box, said: “So many people wanted to help us and were really generous with their donations.

“Just over 100 households were nominated by many of our partner agencies ensuring that the boxes went to people who would really benefit from receiving them.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the volunteers and to everyone who has donated items for this project.

“You have all helped to give a happier Christmas to individuals and families in our community who will find it hard to afford the extras that we all like to enjoy at this time of year.”