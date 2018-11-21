Festival orchestra and chorus present Handel’s finest in Thame

The rafters will resound to the glorious sounds of the Hallelujah Chorus on Saturday December 1 at Thame Leisure Centre.

Lord Williams’s Festival Chorus will perform Handel’s greatest choral masterpiece Messiah, accompanied by Lord Williams’s Festival Orchestra.

This will be the choir’s first concert with their new musical director Jeff Stewart.

The orchestra is drawn from The Royal College of Music, the Royal Academy of Music, the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, the South Bank Sinfonia and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will feature soprano Claire Doran, alto Joanne Thomas, tenor Paul Badley and baritone Eddie Wade.

The performance begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets available online via Eventbrite at lordwilliamsfestivalchorus.org.uk and on the door. Adults £13, concessions £10, under 18s £1.