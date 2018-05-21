Fencing siblings from Thame club at Youth Championships

Junior fencers From Thame Duellists Fencing Club competed in the British Fencing Youth Championships in Sheffield over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The event, the centrepiece of the season for under-18s fencing, took place at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Hal Seed, competing in his third British Championships, finished 10th in his age group in the épée discipline on Saturday and followed that up with a 25th place finish in the foil event on Sunday.

His top 10 finish after a hard day of competition in the epee event could have been even higher.

He was eventually knocked out at the last 16 stage, losing 15-14 in an incredibly tight fight which could have gone either way.

The only downside to his épée success was that some of his foil opponents on Sunday had not competed in the heat of Saturday’s épée event and so were fresher than he was in the foil competition.

Hal’s sister, Rebekah, secured 36th place in the foil competition for her age group.

Her performance, in her first British Championships, got stronger through the day, and she ended up with three wins out of six in the group stage of her event, despite being drawn in a group containing two opponents who had already represented their country.

Club coach James Kingston said: “Over the course of the two days Hal showed real technical and tactical awareness under pressure.

“And during his final épée bout he was sporting enough to acknowledge an invalid hit that the referee had not spotted properly and would otherwise have awarded to him, which really impressed me.

“A top 10 finish, his best ever British Champs result, was a great reward.

“Rebekah showed that she was also capable of working out how to deal with more experienced opposition as well as the resilience to come back from a really tough start to the day, having to fence two opponents who went on to place in the top 10.

“I was very proud of both of them.”

Thame Duellists fencing club meets on Thursdays from 6.45pm in term time at Thame Leisure Centre.

See thameduellistsfencingclub.blogspot.co.uk