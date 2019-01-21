Fascinating pictures show inside historic Aylesbury Odeon cinema before it was demolished

It opened decades ago and was one of the go-to destinations for thousands of people across the Aylesbury Vale for generations. With the construction of a new cinema on the old Civic Centre car park site the original Aylesbury Odeon was no more. But we will never forget its awesome art deco style thanks to these fantastic pictures from inside the iconic building before it was demolished. The building sat empty for nearly 20 years before being turned into residential retirement apartments which will soon be occupied. So take a trip down memory lane with this great gallery that is literally dripping in Aylesbury nostalgia.

