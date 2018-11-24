FARMING MATTERS: Taking farming into the capital

The positive message from the British farming industry during this year’s Lord Mayor’s Show in the capital was, “we’re proud to produce your food.”

Agriculture had a prominent place in the 803rd procession this month (November) as young farmers from across the country joined the Worshipful Company of Farmers, the National Farmers Union and leading machinery manufacturers to take the Back British Farming message into the heart of the City of London.

This year’s entry led by Rosemary Carne, the newly installed Master of the Worshipful Company of Farmers, featured a Massey Ferguson IDEAL 9T combine harvester, one of the most advanced combines on the market, a new Massey 6714S tractor and a hamper of food that was presented to the new Lord Mayor, Peter Estlin.

National Farmers Union vice president Stuart Roberts said: “This is the fifth year the NFU has supported the Worshipful Company of Farmers in the Lord Mayor’s show, an event which provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase the best of British food and farming to millions of people and explain the crucial role of British farming and its place in the wider food industry.

“Our eight young farmers representing the NFU did a fantastic job as they all share a passion – playing a vital role in helping to produce safe, traceable and affordable food for us all to enjoy.”

More than 7,500 participants took place in the Lord Mayor’s Show, including 200 horses, 140 floats, 20 marching bands, dancers, performers, armed forces and Livery Companies.

Lindsay Haddon, advertising and sales promotion manager with Massey Ferguson UK and Ireland, added: “This is a wonderful platform to highlight to a broader audience the amazing technology and equipment that is now being used to produce our food.

“Only just launched, our MF IDEAL combine is at the cutting-edge of harvester development, while the new MF 6714 S tractor boasts hi-tech features such as auto-guidance.

“Massey Ferguson is a highly-active supporter of young enterprise in agriculture and we were thrilled that this group of super-motivated young farmers was chosen to play a key part in the parade.”