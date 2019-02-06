Fabulous Dung Beatles to headline at Music in the Park in Thame

The line-up is finalised for the popular Music in the Park in Thame and early bird saver tickets are now on sale.

The superb Dung Beatles are to headline on Sunday, May 5 when more than 30 performers will entertain across three stages at Elms Park.

Music in the Park offers music and dance acts across a wide range of genres, so with a wide variety of music and dance on offer, there’s something for everyone.

The event will feature two main stages with live music and dance, and an acoustic stage.

You can chill out with a leisurely picnic and there will also be all the usual goodies you would expect at a festival, including real ales, a wide variety of foods, fun activities for children and adults, and trade stalls.

Topping the bill on the main stage are the popular Dung Beatles, so if you love Beatles music played the way the Fab Four intended, then this is the band for you.

Terry Bloxham, of The British Beatles Fan Club, says: “The Dung Beatles are pure unadulterated fun - definitely not your average Beatles tribute band.”

In 2014 they performed at Liverpool’s world famous Cavern Club and more recently to a full house at The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, along with pop legends John Otway, Howard Jones and Marillion, in support of the Friars Club tribute to David Bowie and the unveiling of his statue in Market Square.

You can save money with the early-bird tickets offer, avalable until the end of February.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/music-in-the-park-thame-tickets-50692649078. Visit www.musicinthepark.org.uk for the full line-up.