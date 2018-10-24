Exciting line-up at music club’s regular free night in Thame

The fireworks start early this November with an eclectic line-up at The First Thursday Music Club at The Stables in Thame, on Thursday, November 1.

There are three acts to enjoy at the club after the regular ‘open mic’ session from 8pm.

John Buckley

Finishing off the evening will be ‘Get Loose’ who last appeared in Thame on the main stage at Thame Town Music Festival in July.

Lee Castle (lead guitar and vocals), Darren Castle (drums) and Dom Allen (bass) will be kicking up a storm with their exciting brand of blues/rock.

John Buckley, who also appeared at TTMF, will also be featuring showing off his beautiful guitar playing and soulful voice.

The Kiva Band will be bringing a mix of powerful songs and beautiful harmonies. They write original material that draws on traditions as diverse as folk, pop, indie-rock and classical music.

Get Loose

The First Thursday Music Club still offers the opportunity for artists to play live in front of a warm and appreciative audience. The club maintains the ‘open mic’ section of the evening where slots will always be available in the first hour on a first come, first served basis with player sign-up by 7.30pm.

The club has a full house PA system with keyboard, bass amp, guitar amp and jazz drum kit - just bring breakables - and its all set up on stage and ready to go.

Admission is free.