The Friends of St Mary’s Thame invite people to enjoy an evening with the Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir.

The choir will present a varied programme of music and song at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, March 23 at 7.30pm until 9.45pm. Refreshments will be available.

Tickets are £12, concessions £10, from the Church Office, Thame, the Barns Centre and on the door on the night. Call 01844 213491 or email office@stmarysthame.org.uk