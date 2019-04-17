Entertainment for the whole family at Thame Country Fayre on May Bank Holiday

The popular annual Thame Country Fair is back with its new date of the early May Bank Holiday weekend, May 5 and 6.

There will be a blend of family and countryside entertainment at the Thame Showground, exciting displays in two arenas or one of the many smaller rings, ‘Have a Go’ activities for children including free fishing lessons and learning how to use a rifle in a unique inflatable Daisy Range for young shooters.

They can fly a bird of prey, meet some historical re-enactors from hundreds of years ago or create a pot or work of art.

There will be ferret racing, a chance to meet hamsters, run with hounds or enjoy Fiery Jack’s Interactive Games Museum.

There are special classes for children in the Waggy Tails Fun Dog Show, which is open to any breed, as is the Chase the Bunny Competition. For gun dogs there are multi-scurries and training clinics as well as demonstrations of walk-up shoots. There is terrier and lurcher showing and racing and if you fancy something a little different, minor breeds of all sizes shapes and purposes.

In the arenas the show welcomes back the Horseboarding UK teams, for their next international heats, an extreme sport where competitors are pulled around an obstacle course on a skateboard type contraption by a galloping horse.

Also competing on horseback are the Shetland Racing UK ponies and the British Trials and Scurry Racing where the ponies pull their riders round in a purpose-built trap.

Another exciting display this year is the new Medieval to Modern Falconry Display with Ben Long and his team. This show takes the audience on a captivating falconry journey from the side-saddle lure training of Tudor times, right up to date with the technological wizardry of ‘RoboCrow’ who will demonstrate a fabulous aerial battle with one of the falcons, showing exactly how a raptor hunts its prey.

There will be craft marquees and demonstrations, a ‘Food Glorious Food’ area with delicious food halls, cookery demonstrations in the Country Kitchen and the Piazza area. The real ale bar will be open and you can shop for everything from country clothing to pet accessories.

For more information and to save money with advance tickets, visit https://thamecountryfair.co.uk/tickets/

Tickets will also be available on the gate.

Living Heritage run a series of events across the UK, with a number of game and country fairs, craft shows and three very successful food festivals.