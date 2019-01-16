Elderly man trapped in car after crash in Thame

An elderly man was cut free from his car after a collision with a lorry in Thame.

The accident happened at the junction to the Upper High Street car park in the centre of town on Friday, January 11, just after 4pm.

Fire crews from Thame, Wheatley and Aylesbury attended and found an elderly man trapped in the front seat of the car.

They used specialist equipment to remove the doors and medically trained fire fighters administered first aid until the arrival of paramedics and specialist doctors.

Fire crews took the roof off the car so the man could be safely removed from the car and onto a stretcher and then taken to hospital by South Central Ambulance Service.

Thames Valley Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

Incident Commander Andy Ford, from Thame, said: “This collision shows how even at slow speeds a collision can still cause significant damage to vehicles and result in potentially serious injuries. It’s a reminder to always wear a seatbelt even when driving slowly and to be aware of other road users at all times.”

Visit www.365alive.co.uk for road safety advice.

If you have a road safety question please call the free phone helpline on 08000 325 999 or email community.safety@oxfordshire.gov.uk