Safer journey to school for children in Chinnor

Primary school children in Chinnor will be taking a safer walk thanks to the donation of hi-vis vests.

Family-owned developer, Bloor Homes, wanted to help improve the safety of children at Mill Lane Primary School when walking to and from school, by increasing their visibility to drivers when crossing the road.

It has donated 60 vests, which are to be used by children across reception and by those who cycle to school.

The donation wa made as schools across the country celebrated International Walk to School Month.

Vanessa Macnee, sales director for Bloor Homes who are currently building at the nearby Windmill Chase development on Mill Lane, said: “We are delighted to be able to help support Walk to School Month with the donation of these vests to Mill Lane Primary school. It is vital that children, even when walking with their parents, are seen and safe on dark mornings and evenings.

“We hope that these bright, easily-seen vests will help to spread the message about the importance of protecting children on the roads and encourage drivers to be extra vigilant in any built up areas where children may be crossing.”

Miss T van der Ploeg, headteacher, added: “There are lots of benefits for our pupils in walking and cycling to school, but safety is our number one priority. These fluorescent and reflective vests are an excellent tool for keeping children safe so we are very grateful to Bloor Homes for their kind donation.

“With such dark conditions when children are walking to or from school it can often be difficult for motorists to see pedestrians and cyclists, so we are thrilled to have received the vests, which have been given to every pupil in reception and to all those pupils who are part of the cycle to school scheme – they are already proving very popular.”